Paroled Sex Offender Arrested for Watching Child Shower in Summerville, South Carolina

A 52-year-old man who was previously convicted of child molestation has been arrested again, this time for allegedly watching a child shower through a bathroom window in the Weatherstone neighbourhood of Summerville, South Carolina.

Incident Reported by Concerned Resident

The disturbing incident took place on the night of Sunday, May 5, at around 9:45 p.m. A resident spotted a suspicious man standing in the backyard of a house and reported that he was looking into a bathroom where a child was showering.

The Summerville Police Department responded quickly and arrested the suspect, who has been identified as Charles Dykes, a registered sex offender currently on parole and monitored by GPS via an ankle bracelet.

Suspect Already on Parole

Police confirmed that Dykes is on parole for a previous child molestation conviction. He was already under supervision from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (PPP), which has now joined the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed Dykes as the man seen outside the home. He was taken into custody without resistance and has been formally charged with voyeurism—a charge related to secretly watching others without their permission, especially in private situations.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities say the case is still under investigation and that additional charges may be filed after further review of evidence. Dykes is currently being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center in Moncks Corner.

The police have also asked for the public’s help. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has further information about the case is urged to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

This incident has deeply concerned the community in Summerville, especially because the suspect was already on parole for a similar offense. Police acted quickly, and the man is now back in custody. Authorities are working closely to ensure justice is served and to protect children in the area. Cases like this also highlight the importance of community awareness and reporting suspicious behavior.

