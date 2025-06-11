Kiawah Island

Okra soup for the soul: The first annual Okra Soup Festival will celebrate Gullah Geechee tradition

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — The O.K.R.A Soup Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of Gullah Geechee youth and families, is gearing up for its first-ever Okra Soup Festival. The event will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Ten Mile Community Center in Awendaw, S.C.

A Mission of Empowerment

Founded by Dr. Jessica Berry, the O.K.R.A Soup Foundation seeks to uplift the Gullah Geechee community by providing resources and programs that focus on education, cultural heritage, and economic empowerment. The foundation’s core mission is to support the youth and families in the Gullah Geechee region, ensuring they have access to opportunities that foster growth and development.

The First Annual Okra Soup Festival

The Okra Soup Festival is designed to celebrate the rich culture and traditions of the Gullah Geechee people while also raising awareness and funds to further the foundation’s mission. The festival will feature a variety of activities, including cultural performances, local food vendors, live music, and more. It promises to be a fun-filled day for the entire family, celebrating the unique flavors, history, and creativity of the Gullah Geechee community.

Early Bird Tickets Available

Tickets for the festival are now available for purchase, with early bird discounts offered for those who book in advance. This is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting event while supporting the O.K.R.A Soup Foundation’s ongoing efforts to improve the lives of Gullah Geechee families.

Don’t miss out on this inaugural event! Purchase your early bird tickets now and be part of this historic celebration on June 14, 2025, in Awendaw.

