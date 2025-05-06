North Charleston Police Investigate Sunday Morning Homicide

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving one man dead. The case is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made so far.

What Happened?

According to a police report, an officer responded to a call around 1:17 a.m. on Rolling Fork Road. The caller had reported that someone was banging on windows and calling for help.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he found a man lying face down at the entrance of one of the housing units. The man was on top of a large pool of blood.

Medical Help Arrives

The officer immediately began giving first aid until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived. The EMS team then took over, but unfortunately, the man could not be saved.

Identity of Victim Not Yet Released

As of now, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are working to gather more details.

No Suspects Yet

No one has been arrested in connection with the case, and the motive behind the killing is still unknown. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This tragic incident has left many in the North Charleston community in shock. With the investigation still in its early stages, the police are urging the public to help by sharing any details that may assist in solving the case. As officials work to identify the victim and track down the suspect, the hope remains for answers and justice.

