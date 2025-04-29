North Charleston Man Busted With ‘Illegal Glock Switch

A young man from North Charleston has been arrested after police found him carrying a gun that was modified to fire automatically. The incident has raised fresh concerns about illegal firearms in the community.

What Happened During the Arrest?

On Saturday around 4 p.m., North Charleston police arrested 18-year-old Stacy Lamont Pha’raz Stokes, Jr. The arrest happened in the Acabee Community, where officers were doing extra patrols because of earlier shootings in the nearby Dorchester Waylon area.

According to the police report, an officer noticed Stokes walking along Acabee Road towards Appleton Street. The officer saw a strange bulge in Stokes’ hoodie pocket and waistband. Stokes was also acting suspiciously, holding onto his waist and trying to hide his movements from the officer.

When the officer turned his car around to check, Stokes suddenly ran away. The officer chased him on foot and ordered him to stop reaching for his hoodie pocket, where the gun was hidden.

What the Police Found

When the officer caught up to Stokes, he found a Glock 23 handgun in his hoodie. The gun had a special “switch” attachment that made it capable of fully automatic fire. According to federal law, any gun with this kind of switch is considered a machine gun, even if the switch isn’t installed directly on the gun.

The Glock was loaded with a magazine holding 27 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition. A quick check showed that the gun was not reported as stolen.

Legal Action Against Stokes

Stokes was taken to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a machine gun, a very serious crime. He later posted a $15,000 bond and was released on Sunday afternoon. Stokes is expected to appear in court for the first time in early June.

Why This Matters

This case highlights the serious problem of illegal weapons in local communities. Modifications like the Glock switch make guns extremely dangerous and are illegal under federal law. Police officers are working hard to remove such weapons from the streets to keep neighborhoods safer. The community is now paying close attention as the case moves forward through the courts.

