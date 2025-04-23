MD Myers On Fire! Battery Star Named USLC Player of the Week After Dominant Performance

Charleston Battery fans have a reason to cheer! Striker MD Myers has been named the USL Championship Week 7 Player of the Week after a standout performance in the team’s recent win against Indy Eleven. His early goals set the tone for a strong match that also saw teammate Arturo Rodriguez earn a spot on the Team of the Week.

Fast Start Leads to Top Honors for Myers

During the Sunday night clash, Myers wasted no time making an impact. He scored two goals within the first eight minutes of the game, putting Charleston ahead early and helping secure a solid team performance on the road in Indianapolis.

Aside from his goals, Myers was nearly perfect in possession, completing 17 out of 18 passes, creating another scoring chance, and winning two duels. This complete display earned him his first Player of the Week award of the 2025 season. Myers also earned the honor once last season in Week 17 of 2024.

Arturo Rodriguez Shines in Midfield

It wasn’t just Myers grabbing headlines. Midfielder Arturo Rodriguez also earned his spot on the Team of the Week after a strong showing during his 65 minutes on the pitch. Rodriguez scored his first goal of the season, firing from outside the penalty box. He also showed great hustle and defensive presence by winning 10 duels, making six recoveries, completing two tackles, and creating one scoring chance.

Rodriguez’s energy and work rate helped Charleston keep control in midfield and maintain momentum throughout the match.

Recognition for Charleston Battery’s Growing Momentum

This double recognition is a great sign for the Charleston Battery, who are building momentum in the early stages of the USL Championship season. With key players stepping up and earning weekly honors, the team is showing depth and quality across the field. Fans will be eager to see how Myers, Rodriguez, and the rest of the squad continue their strong form in the weeks to come.

With MD Myers picking up the Player of the Week and Arturo Rodriguez making the Team of the Week, the Charleston Battery are turning heads in the 2025 USL Championship. Their impressive performances on the field not only helped secure a win against Indy Eleven but also showed the team’s growing strength this season. As the league continues, Battery fans can look forward to more exciting performances and possible accolades in the near future.

SOURCE