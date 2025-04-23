Man Draws on South Carolina Police Officers During Domestic Feud Call

A man is dead after being shot by police during a domestic disturbance in Charleston. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is now investigating the case to understand exactly what happened. This marks the third officer-involved shooting involving the Charleston Police Department in 2024.

What Happened During the Incident?

On the evening of November 21, 2024, Charleston Police officers were sent to the scene of a domestic dispute involving a man reportedly armed with a weapon. The man was later identified as Andrew Williams, age 37. When officers arrived, they found Williams involved in a heated altercation while carrying a weapon, according to an official statement.

Police Response and Shooting

During the incident, police say they were forced to take action when they encountered Williams armed at the scene. At some point during the standoff, officers shot Williams. He was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly died from his injuries later on.

Investigation Now in SLED’s Hands

The case is being investigated by SLED, which is standard procedure in South Carolina for any officer-involved shooting. Their job is to look into all the facts and determine whether the officers acted within the law. This ensures transparency and fairness when police use force.

Charleston Police Shooting Stats

According to data shared by SLED, this is already the third police shooting for the Charleston Police Department in 2024. In contrast, there were no officer-involved shootings reported in 2023. This increase may raise concerns for both law enforcement and the community about how these situations are handled.

Community Reaction and What Happens Next

There hasn’t been much public reaction yet, but these kinds of events often bring up questions about police training, use of force, and public safety. SLED will likely release more information once their investigation is complete. In the meantime, people in the community will be waiting for answers and hoping for clarity about what led to this deadly encounter.

A domestic dispute in Charleston has ended in tragedy with the death of Andrew Williams, who was shot by police officers responding to the situation. As the investigation continues, it’s important for the public to stay informed and trust that SLED will provide a full report. This incident adds to the growing number of police-involved shootings this year, highlighting the need for clear policies and careful handling of high-stress situations involving weapons and domestic violence.

SOURCE