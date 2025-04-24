Kraft Avenue Tragedy: Coroner IDs 42-Year-Old Victim in Shocking Homicide

A tragic shooting took place early Tuesday morning in North Charleston, South Carolina, claiming the life of a 42-year-old man. The victim, identified as Jamol Seabrook, died on the spot after suffering a gunshot wound, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

What Happened?

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Kraft Avenue. Police were called to the scene after someone reported a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamol Seabrook had been shot and had collapsed at a neighbor’s doorstep.

According to the police report, two individuals were watching TV when Seabrook banged on their door, saying he had been shot. He died shortly after. A trail of blood was found leading to their door and another nearby home.

Who Is the Suspect?

Police have arrested 28-year-old Kendall Scott in connection with the shooting. He is now facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Scott has been booked into the Charleston County Detention Center, and the investigation into the exact motive and events leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

Ongoing Investigation

While police have made an arrest, more details may come out as investigators continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The neighborhood where the shooting took place is still being monitored by law enforcement as they piece together what happened.

This unfortunate event highlights the serious issue of gun violence affecting communities across the country, including right here in North Charleston. A life was lost, and a young man now faces serious criminal charges. As the case moves forward, justice will depend on a full investigation and a fair legal process. The community, meanwhile, is left to grieve and hope for peace in their neighborhood.

