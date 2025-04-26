Historic Tribute: Charleston’s Cathedral to Hold Solemn Mass Honoring Pope Francis

Charleston’s Catholic community is coming together to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis. The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist will hold a special mass this Monday afternoon as part of a nine-day mourning period.

Details About the Special Mass

Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune will lead the mass on Monday, April 28, at 12 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Charleston. The Diocese of Charleston shared that this mass is an opportunity for the faithful to gather, pray for Pope Francis, and honor his memory.

For those who can’t make it in person, the mass will also be streamed live on the church’s YouTube and Facebook pages, allowing everyone to participate from home.

Remembering Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the 266th leader of the Catholic Church, passed away the day after Easter. His death came nearly a month after he had been released from a hospital in Rome, where he had battled a respiratory illness. The Vatican reported that he died from a cerebral stroke, which led to a coma and heart failure.

In a heartfelt message, Bishop Fabre-Jeune said, “As we mourn his passing and grieve, we also rejoice in the hope of the Resurrection. Let us turn to prayer, asking for his intercession and entrusting his soul to God’s mercy as we carry his legacy of love, humility, and service to others. May God receive him into the joy of heaven.”

Mourning and Tribute

A black bunting was placed over the doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist to show mourning. Inside, a large congregation gathered for the afternoon mass, filling the sanctuary with prayers and reflections in memory of Pope Francis.

The worldwide mourning continues as well. The funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square in Rome, after his body lies in state for three days at St. Peter’s Basilica, giving people a chance to pay their respects.

The special mass in Charleston is a touching way for the local community to say goodbye to Pope Francis, a leader known for his humility, kindness, and deep love for people across the world. As the world prays for his soul, his legacy of compassion and service will live on in the hearts of millions.

