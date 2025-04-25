Graduation Night Turns Deadly: Charleston Detectives Plead for Tips in Unsolved Party Shooting

A night of celebration turned into a tragedy when a young woman lost her life in a shooting at a high school graduation party in Ladson, South Carolina. Now, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them solve the case and bring justice to the victim’s family.

What Happened at the Party?

On May 26, 2024, at around 1:04 a.m., a shooting broke out during a high school graduation party on Tremont Avenue in Ladson. The incident led to the death of 20-year-old Keonna Brown. According to the sheriff’s office, there were over 100 people at the party when the shooting happened.

Despite the large number of people present, only a few—less than a dozen—have come forward to share what they saw. Investigators believe there are many more witnesses who could help, and they are now urging the public to speak up.

No Arrests Yet in the Case

As of now, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Services Unit are continuing their investigation. Officers are reviewing all available evidence and searching for leads.

The authorities believe that someone who was at the party may have important information that could help solve the case. They are especially looking for details that could point to who fired the shot that killed Keonna Brown.

How to Help the Investigation

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows something—even the smallest detail—to come forward. There are several ways people can share information:

Even a small tip could make a big difference in helping solve this case and finding justice for Keonna and her family.

The tragic death of Keonna Brown at a high school graduation party has left her family, friends, and the community in deep sorrow. Investigators are doing everything they can to find answers, but they need the public’s help. If you were at the party or know someone who was, now is the time to speak up. Justice can only be served when the truth is revealed, and your information could be the missing piece the investigators need.

