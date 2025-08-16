Following a motel shooting, a man is now facing gun and narcotics charges

A 25-year-old man is facing serious gun and drug charges after a shooting took place early Friday morning at the Charleston Heights Motel in North Charleston. The motel is located near Rivers Avenue and Meeting Street Road, where gunshots were reported by nearby residents.

Police Investigation and Discovery

Officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded quickly to the scene. During their investigation, they searched one of the motel rooms and found a stash of illegal items. Among the items recovered were:

Cocaine

Drug scales

A handgun

An AR-style rifle

Arrest of Darnell Rivers Jr.

The suspect, identified as Darnell Rivers Jr., was taken into custody at the scene. He now faces multiple serious charges, including:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Ongoing Investigation

Rivers is currently being held at the Charleston County jail as the investigation continues. Police have not released further details about the shooting, including whether anyone was injured or how many people were involved.

