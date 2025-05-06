Florida Man Sentenced for $1.1 Million Fraud Scheme in Charleston

A man from Florida has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for running a multi-state retail fraud scheme that stole more than a million dollars from a chain of home improvement stores, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

Who Was Behind the Scam?

The accused, Daniel Cavey, aged 51, is from JacksonvilleA Beach, Florida. He was arrested in July 2024 by U.S. Marshals after being linked to a large fraud operation that spread across multiple states. The names of his partners in the crime were not revealed.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Cavey and his group gained access to corporate accounts of large home improvement stores. They created fake ID cards for fake “authorized users” on these accounts. With those fake identities, they would go to stores, make purchases on the corporate accounts, and then resell the items for profit.

How Much Did They Steal?

Investigators say the scheme made around $1.1 million in profit. The money came from charging fake purchases on real company accounts and then turning the stolen goods into cash.

The Sentence and Punishment

On Monday, Cavey was sentenced to 108 months (9 years) in prison. He will also be under court supervision for 3 years after his release. In addition, the court has ordered him to pay $1,126,686.29 in restitution to the affected businesses.

U.S. District Attorney Bryan P. Stirling said,

“Defrauding businesses not only causes direct losses but also increases prices for consumers. This case shows our commitment to stopping such crimes and protecting honest businesses.”

Who Investigated the Case?

This case was handled by the U.S. Secret Service and the Charleston Police Department. The prosecution is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Bower.

A History of Crime

This wasn’t Daniel Cavey’s first brush with the law. Records show he had been arrested multiple times before this case:

February 2022 – Booked by Mount Pleasant Police for meth distribution and altering a vehicle license

September 2022 – Charged with financial transaction card theft

March 2023 – Arrested in Charleston for hit and run, driving under suspension, and meth-related charges

Cavey was previously held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center for these offences.

This case highlights the danger of organized retail fraud and how it affects not only businesses but everyday consumers through increased prices. Thanks to efforts by federal and local law enforcement, a major fraud operation has been shut down. With a long history of criminal activity, Daniel Cavey now faces a serious prison term and heavy fines. His arrest and sentencing are a warning to others who might think they can get away with complex financial crimes.

