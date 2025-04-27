Charleston’s #Race4Wanza Celebrates 10 Years of Turning Pain into Purpose

Charleston came together early Saturday morning to participate in the 10th annual #Race4Wanza Doughnut Dash 5K, a special event held to honor the life of Tywanza Sanders, a victim of the tragic 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church massacre. The race brings the community together to celebrate his life and turn a painful tragedy into a source of strength and inspiration.

A Race with a Purpose

Dominique Gray, one of the race organizers, shared that he was a close friend of Tywanza Sanders. He explained that the event allows participants to “turn tragedy into triumph” as they remember Sanders, who was the youngest of the nine victims killed in the massacre.

“We are here for the 10th annual, which allows us to turn tragedy into triumph,” said Gray, his voice filled with emotion.

Over 400 Participants

This year’s race saw over 400 pre-registered racers, all coming together not only to run but to remember Tywanza. The event goes beyond the typical 5K, with doughnuts being part of the fun. But for the organizers, the race is about celebrating the life of a young man whose spirit still lives on in Charleston’s community.

Gray added, “We look forward to this, and his birthday in July. We also look forward to when we have that billboard looking down at Charleston and seeing Wanza’s face smiling over everybody. It really truly means a lot.”

A Spirit That Lives On

Rashaad Lennon, another organizer, spoke about the lasting impact of Tywanza Sanders. “He was an infectious spirit. You can feel him here, and it’s hard to put into words,” said Lennon, highlighting the deep connection that the community still feels with Sanders.

The #Race4Wanza Doughnut Dash 5K is more than just a race; it’s a powerful reminder of how Charleston continues to remember and celebrate the life of Tywanza Sanders. It brings the community together to honor his memory, with participants turning a moment of sadness into a moment of joy and unity. This race will continue to serve as a tribute to Tywanza’s spirit for many years to come.

