Charleston’s Best-Kept Secret: This Crabbing Adventure Will Hook You—And Fill Your Plate!

The Charleston River is full of adventure, from kayaking and sailing to dolphin watching. It’s also a great way to discover South Carolina’s rich culture and traditions. Locals celebrate their connection to the water with fun events like seafood cookouts and festivals. One of the best ways to experience this lifestyle is by joining the Casual Crabbing with Tia tour — voted one of the 50 best outdoor adventures in North America!

Meet Tia: A Charleston Native Who Found Her Calling

Tia Clark grew up in Charleston, a city famous for its European charm mixed with Southern warmth. Even though she lived near the water, she didn’t visit the beach until she was 17 years old! Later in life, after dealing with some health issues, Tia felt a strong pull toward her Gullah Geechee roots. This culture is rich in art, food, and traditions, especially connected to the water.

Tia soon discovered her love for crabbing — and she wanted to share it with others. Today, she teaches visitors not just how to crab, but also shares the culture, history, and joy that come with it.

What to Expect on a Crabbing Tour with Tia

Tia’s tours are held at a private marina in downtown Charleston. Her friendly and fun attitude makes everyone feel welcome. You’ll start by learning different ways to catch crabs, like baiting wire baskets, using hand lines, or throwing a net — which some people find easier than expected!

You can be as hands-on as you want, but it’s a good idea to learn how to safely pick up a crab without getting pinched. During the tour, Tia also shares personal stories and teaches about the Gullah Geechee culture.

Best of all, after the tour, you can take your catch to local restaurants like the Charleston Crab House, where they’ll cook your crabs for you!

Tour Details and Booking Info

The crabbing experience lasts about two and a half hours.

If you book through Tia’s site, it costs $125 and includes water, bait, and all equipment. You can also book through Airbnb’s “Let’s Go Crabbing” for $140.

Before you go, you’ll need a South Carolina saltwater fishing license. It costs just $10 for 14 days, but be sure to allow 3–5 business days for it to arrive by mail.

Tia also offers tours at Kiawah Island’s Dunlin Resort under the name Kiawah’s Deadliest Catch, but she isn’t always there in person.

Tia’s Commitment to the Community and the River

Booking a crabbing trip with Tia does more than just offer a fun experience — it helps support Charleston’s environment. Money from fishing licenses helps fund programs like the South Carolina Oyster Recycling and Enhancement Program, which rebuilds oyster beds along the river.

Tia volunteers with these programs and also supports local schools, helping to teach kids about marine life and their community’s heritage.

Crabbing with Tia is more than just catching crabs — it’s about learning, connecting, and experiencing the real Charleston way of life. With her enthusiasm, deep cultural knowledge, and love for the community, Tia’s tours give visitors an unforgettable hands-on adventure. Whether you’re tossing a net for the first time or simply soaking in the history and laughter, you’ll leave feeling like a part of Charleston’s family.

