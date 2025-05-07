Charleston, SC Weekly Weather: Warm Start, Rainy End Leading Into Mother’s Day

Charleston and the Lowcountry are in for a mix of sunshine and unsettled weather this week. While the early part of the week will be mostly dry and warm, rain chances will return from midweek onwards, leading to a cooler and wetter Mother’s Day weekend.

Warm and Pleasant Start to the Week

A cold front is currently staying offshore while high pressure briefly takes control of the weather. This will keep Tuesday dry and warm. Inland temperatures will reach the mid-80s, while coastal areas will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Midweek Brings More Clouds and Rain

By Wednesday, a weak weather disturbance will move into the region, increasing cloud cover and bringing the chance of scattered showers during the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out either, especially in areas further inland.

Cooler Temperatures and Unsettled Weather Ahead

A second cold front is expected to move through on Thursday, kicking off a stretch of unsettled weather. From Thursday onwards, expect daily chances of rain, with more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will begin to drop slightly, especially heading into the weekend.

By the time we reach Mother’s Day weekend, highs will settle in the upper 70s with continued chances of scattered rain showers each day. While it’s not a washout, it’s a good idea to keep umbrellas handy if you’re planning outdoor celebrations.

Daily Weather Forecast

Tuesday:

Partly sunny with warm temperatures.

High: 84°F (29°C) | Low: 63°F (17°C)

Wednesday:

Clouds increase, scattered rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

High: 82°F (28°C) | Low: 63°F (17°C)

Thursday:

Sun and clouds with scattered showers.

High: 84°F (29°C) | Low: 65°F (18°C)

Friday:

Unsettled with a mix of clouds and light rain.

High: 80°F (27°C) | Low: 64°F (18°C)

Saturday:

Cooler with continued scattered rain.

High: 75°F (24°C) | Low: 61°F (16°C)

Sunday (Mother’s Day):

Cloudy with rain chances.

High: 77°F (25°C) | Low: 63°F (17°C)

This week in Charleston will start off on a warm and mostly sunny note, but the weather will turn wetter and cooler by Thursday, continuing through the weekend. With scattered showers expected daily from midweek, it’s best to prepare for occasional rain, especially if you have outdoor plans for Mother’s Day. Temperatures will remain mild, so even with clouds, the weather will still be comfortable.

