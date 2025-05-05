Charleston Multiple Sclerosis Walk raises about $77,000 for illness research

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hundreds of people gathered at James Island County Park on Saturday to participate in Walk MS, a fundraising event aimed at raising awareness for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and supporting research for the autoimmune disease.

Mary Sue Andrews Shares Her Story

One of the many participants at the event was Mary Sue Andrews, who has been living with Multiple Sclerosis. She shared her journey and explained how MS affects the central nervous system, leading to challenges like vision problems, mobility issues, and cognitive difficulties.

“It’s a disease of the central nervous system,” Andrews said, adding that it can cause a wide range of problems throughout life. While there is no cure for MS, she mentioned that there are treatments available to slow its progression.

A Personal Struggle with MS

Before her diagnosis, Andrews was actively involved in the MS community, participating in biking events with her husband for 10 years. However, as time went on, she began to experience balance and walking issues, which eventually led to her diagnosis.

“My symptoms took a while to recognize,” she said. “I had vision problems, one of the symptoms, that eventually helped doctors figure it out.” Her diagnosis was delayed because she had a rare type of MS—primary progressive MS, which is harder to identify than the more common relapsing-remitting MS.

The Importance of the Charleston MS Support Group

Andrews also ran a booth at the event promoting the local MS support group in Charleston. This group, which meets every third Monday of the month at John Wesley United Methodist Church, provides a space for those living with MS to connect and support each other.

The church is located at 626 Savannah Highway, and the group meets at 6:30 p.m. each month.

The Walk MS Event: A Community Gathering

The event attracted people from various walks of life, including those directly impacted by MS and their families. Jennifer Wise, President of the Greater Carolina’s Chapter of the National MS Society, emphasized that MS affects everyone differently. Some participants walked with the support of family members or friends, while others used accessibility devices.

“Being able to walk a mile, whether you’re using an accessibility device or walking physically, is a huge accomplishment for many living with MS,” Wise said. Participants were offered the option of walking a one-mile or three-mile route.

Creating a Positive Environment for MS Fighters

Walk MS is the largest event for the MS community, facilitated by the National MS Society, and serves as an opportunity for individuals and families to come together and support one another.

Wise mentioned how important it is for individuals with MS, their families, friends, and caregivers to create a supportive community: “It’s such a great energy. The connection here really lifts people up and shows them they are supported by their community, their family, their friends, and all of us here today.”

Andrews’ Continued Fight for a Cure

For Andrews, living with MS has brought challenges, but she remains hopeful. “I couldn’t ride my bike anymore, but I try to exercise every day to maintain my ability to move as much as possible,” she shared.

Despite the frustrations of her diagnosis and the progression of her condition, Andrews stays connected with the local MS support group and continues to fight for a cure with the help of her family, friends, and the MS community.

Fundraising for MS Research

Thanks to the generosity of participants, volunteers, and sponsors, Walk MS in Charleston raised more than $77,000 to fund critical research for Multiple Sclerosis. The funds will go toward finding a cure for MS and improving the lives of those affected by the disease.

