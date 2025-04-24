Charleston Drug Dealer’s Fate Sealed: Gets Prison Time for Pushing Pills—And Illegal Ammo Shockingly Found!

In a major ruling from Charleston, South Carolina, a man named Omar Milligan has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of being involved in a large-scale drug trafficking operation. Milligan, 47, admitted to distributing illegal drugs and possessing ammunition, which is not allowed for someone with a criminal history.

What Was Omar Milligan Charged With?

Milligan was charged with three serious crimes. He pleaded guilty to:

Conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Being a felon in possession of ammunition

Fentanyl is a very dangerous drug that is much stronger than heroin, and even a small amount can cause overdose or death.

Details of the Drug Operation

According to evidence presented in court, Milligan was an important part of a drug network that had links not just in Charleston, but also across the country and possibly even overseas. On March 25, 2022, he received 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, which he planned to hand over to another person in the group for further distribution. He also planned to get another 2.5 kilograms after that.

Officials discovered that Milligan was using a local apartment as the main base for his drug-selling activities. Police watched him sell both fentanyl and cocaine directly to buyers.

What Did the Police Find?

On August 23, 2022, police got a search warrant and raided the apartment. They found:

One kilogram of marijuana

Six grams of cocaine

Ammunition

Since Milligan had a previous record for drug and firearm offenses, it was illegal for him to have any ammunition.

Who Investigated the Case?

This case was investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including:

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Charleston Police Department

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

Milligan is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center as he begins his sentence. After completing 10 years in prison, he will also be placed under supervised release for another 10 years.

Omar Milligan’s case is another reminder of how serious drug trafficking and illegal possession of ammunition are in the eyes of the law. With a long sentence and strict supervision, the justice system aims to stop dangerous drugs like fentanyl from spreading in the community. The efforts of federal and local agencies played a major role in bringing this operation to an end. Such decisions are vital to keeping our neighbourhoods safe and drug-free.

SOURCE