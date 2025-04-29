Charleston County Schools Budget Skyrockets – Is Your Tax Money Really Going to the Kids

The Charleston County School District in South Carolina is moving ahead with a new budget plan for the 2026 fiscal year. The proposed budget aims to increase teacher salaries, support students from under-resourced backgrounds, and continue strengthening education across the district.

Full Budget Presented at First Reading

On Monday, the Board of Trustees approved the first reading of the new $915 million budget with a strong 9-1 vote. Unlike past years, this time the entire budget was presented in one go instead of breaking it into parts. Chief Financial Officer Daniel Prentice explained that giving the board everything at once makes it easier to review and make better decisions.

The new budget, covering 312 pages, shows a 7.99% increase compared to the previous year’s budget. It builds on the historic changes made last year, where Charleston became the first district in South Carolina to introduce a unique funding formula and set a $56,200 starting salary for teachers.

What’s New in Teacher and Staff Salaries?

Under the new proposal, teachers could see a pay raise of up to $4,000, along with a regular step increase based on experience. Principals, assistant principals, associate principals, and assistant administrators would receive a 6% raise. Other non-teaching staff and classified employees would get a 3% raise plus a step increase.

District leaders hope these moves will keep Charleston competitive when it comes to attracting and retaining talented teachers and staff.

Boost for Students with Special Needs

The Weighted Student Funding (WSF) formula, which started last year, is getting even more attention this time. The budget proposes $36 million to support students living in poverty, students with disabilities, and multilingual learners. Superintendent Anita Huggins mentioned that they will study the formula’s impact after this year’s end-of-course exams.

Charter Schools and Future Economic Concerns

Charter schools will also see an $8 million increase in funding. Financial staff believe this adjustment better matches the natural growth happening in the district’s tax base.

However, some board members raised concerns about what could happen if the economy slows down. Daniel Prentice assured everyone that the district is keeping a close watch but does not plan any immediate job cuts, even if some federal funding sources dry up. Instead, the district might slow down new spending in the coming years if needed.

Prentice also pointed out that Charleston’s focus on WSF puts them in a good place because it mainly targets students who receive federal support.

Changes in Student Enrollment

The budget notes some shifts in enrollment patterns over the past five years. The number of Black students has dropped, while the numbers of Hispanic, White, and “other” students have risen. Overall, Charleston County Schools have grown by 2,677 students, now serving around 50,000 students across 88 schools and special programs.

Vision for 2027 and Beyond

The budget supports the district’s “Vision 2027,” a goal that aims for all students to be reading at grade level by the end of fifth grade. To achieve this, the district focuses on three main pillars: strong grade-level instruction, high-quality teachers and leaders, and support services for students and families.

How This Budget Builds on Last Year’s Success

Compared to the 2024 budget of $847 million, which introduced the groundbreaking WSF formula and raised teacher pay to lead the state, this year’s plan goes even further. In 2024, the WSF formula had a budget of $30 million and impacted around 25,000 students. Now, the funding has grown by $6 million to widen its reach.

Both Superintendent Huggins and CFO Prentice have stated earlier that they hope teacher pay could rise by up to $10,000 by 2026 if the district’s financial situation remains strong.

The Charleston County School District’s proposed budget for 2026 shows a clear commitment to improving education, supporting under-resourced students, and ensuring teachers are fairly paid. With enrollment growing and bold goals for the future, Charleston is aiming high. However, the district is also keeping a close eye on possible economic risks. The final decision on the budget will be made after more discussions and a public hearing scheduled for May 19.

