Blue Lights & Bloodshed: Police Officer Hospitalized After Terrifying Collision!

A North Charleston police officer was hurt in a traffic accident on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The crash happened on Highway 52 near Gaillard Road in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

Officer Taken to Hospital with Minor Injuries

Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs confirmed that the officer was involved in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency medical services (EMS). Thankfully, the officer’s injuries were not serious.

As of now, there is no information on whether anyone else was injured in the accident.

Investigation Underway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Officials have not yet shared details about how the accident happened or if other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

