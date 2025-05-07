Berkeley County Urges Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season 2025

As the 2025 hurricane season approaches, Berkeley County officials are encouraging residents to take important steps now to stay safe. Knowing your evacuation zone and having a clear emergency plan in place can make all the difference during a storm.

Know Your Evacuation Zone

One of the most important steps you can take is learning your evacuation zone. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) offers an online tool called Know Your Zone. By entering your home address, you can easily find out which evacuation zone you are in and the specific risks that come with it.

This is especially helpful when authorities issue evacuation orders before a hurricane. Knowing your zone in advance means you can act quickly and safely.

Download the 2025 Hurricane Guide

Berkeley County has released its official 2025 Hurricane Guide, which is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. This detailed guide helps residents understand hurricane risks and provides clear instructions on how to prepare, what to pack, and how to safely evacuate if needed.

The guide includes:

Information about local hurricane threats

Emergency supply checklist

Evacuation routes and shelter locations

Tips for pet safety during storms

Recovery resources after the storm passes

You can download the digital version of the guide from the Berkeley County Government website. Starting June 1, printed copies will be available at the Berkeley County Administration Building and all county libraries.

Why Hurricane Preparedness Matters

Hurricanes can be dangerous and unpredictable. In South Carolina, especially coastal areas like Berkeley County, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding are major concerns during hurricane season. Being prepared early helps protect not just your home and belongings, but also your life and your family’s well-being.

Having a plan means less confusion and panic when a storm approaches. Make sure your family knows where to go, what to bring, and how to stay connected if separated.

Hurricane season can bring serious threats, but with proper planning, you can stay safe and ready. By knowing your evacuation zone and reviewing the 2025 Hurricane Guide, you are taking smart steps to protect yourself and your loved ones. Stay alert, stay informed, and be prepared—because when a hurricane hits, every moment counts.

SOURCE