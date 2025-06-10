An dispute on James Island escalated into a gunshot, leaving one dead and one detained

Charleston, S.C. – Charleston police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend on James Island, which authorities say stemmed from an argument between two relatives. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Road and Danny Street just before 8 p.m. on June 8. Upon arrival, they found an individual deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

The suspect, 30-year-old Raymundo Markal Vasquez, was quickly located by police and taken into custody. According to the Charleston Police Department, preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting resulted from a dispute between Vasquez and the victim, who were related.

Vasquez has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the nature of the argument or the identity of the victim. The investigation remains ongoing as Charleston police work to gather more information surrounding this tragic incident.

