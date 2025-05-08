300-Pound Alligator Found Roaming in Summerville’s Irongate Neighborhood Safely Relocated

Residents of the Irongate subdivision in Summerville, South Carolina, got quite a surprise this week when a 300-pound alligator was seen wandering through the neighborhood. The large reptile’s presence caused alarm but was safely handled thanks to a quick and coordinated response by local officials.

Surprise Visitor in the Neighborhood

The massive alligator was discovered moving through the Irongate subdivision, a residential area in Summerville. It’s not common to see wildlife of this size so close to homes, which led to a fast response by various local agencies.

According to the Dorchester County Government, officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the Summerville Police Department, Senior Community Enforcement Officer Christopher Garbaciak, and the Animal Control team all came together to safely manage the situation.

Alligator Safely Relocated

The alligator was captured without harm and was later relocated to a safer and more natural environment. Officials chose a spot near the Kings Landing boat ramp on the Ashley River as its new home. This area is more suited for wildlife and poses less risk to people.

Relocating wild animals, especially large reptiles like alligators, is a delicate process. It requires trained experts to ensure the safety of both the animal and the public. Thanks to the team’s careful planning and quick action, this situation was resolved smoothly.

Important Warning from Authorities

After the incident, Dorchester County officials issued an important reminder for the public. They advised residents to never approach an alligator if they spot one. These animals can be unpredictable and dangerous, especially if they feel threatened.

The official message was clear:

“If you spot an alligator, DO NOT APPROACH IT; instead, contact the proper authorities.”

This advice is meant to keep both residents and wildlife safe. Alligators are part of South Carolina’s ecosystem, but it’s important to maintain a respectful distance and let professionals handle such encounters.

While it’s rare to see such a large alligator in a residential area like Irongate, the response from local agencies was swift and effective. The alligator is now back in its natural habitat, and the neighborhood is safe once again. This incident serves as a strong reminder of how to respond to wildlife sightings: stay calm, stay back, and call the experts.

