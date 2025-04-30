3 Arrested in Shocking SNAP Fraud Cases Across South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) has arrested three individuals across Sumter, Orangeburg, and Berkeley counties for fraudulently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Fraudulent SNAP Benefits Cases in South Carolina

The arrests were made over the past several weeks by special agents from the DSS Office of Inspector General. Each individual faces serious charges of fraudulently acquiring or using food stamps exceeding $10,000.

Details of the Arrests

Shareita Johnson (also known as Shareita Jenkins), 38, from Sumter County, was arrested after she illegally received $48,007 in SNAP benefits. She is facing one count of Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps Greater than $10,000. Johnson was booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. Her case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jessica Shanay Snider, 35, from Orangeburg County, fraudulently obtained $25,115 in SNAP benefits. She was arrested and charged with the same offense. Snider is being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Tabatha Brook Wyndham, 33, from Berkeley County, was arrested after receiving $34,419 in SNAP benefits unlawfully. She has been charged with Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps Greater than $10,000 and booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center. Her case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

The arrests highlight ongoing efforts by the South Carolina DSS to combat fraud within the state’s food assistance programs. Each of the individuals is facing serious legal consequences for unlawfully obtaining SNAP benefits. Authorities are continuing to investigate fraud cases to protect the integrity of social assistance programs.

