Woman Charged with Murder in Mount Pleasant Shooting

A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting last month in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Incident Details

On July 19, Mount Pleasant Police responded to Calais Drive in the morning and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the victim was found in his bed. He was rushed to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he later died from his injuries. A firearm was discovered at the scene.

Investigation and Arrest

After an extensive investigation involving search warrants, interviews, and a crime scene investigation, detectives identified Patience Spinler as the suspect. They say she shot the victim while he was lying in bed and then fled the scene.

Spinler was arrested on Friday morning while already being held at the Charleston County Detention Center for a probation violation. She was served with an arrest warrant for murder.

Ongoing Investigation

The Mount Pleasant Police Department emphasized that the investigation is still ongoing. They are continuing to review all evidence and information to ensure justice is served.

