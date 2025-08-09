Woman Charged with DUI After Late-Night Ravenel Bridge Collision

A woman has been charged after a collision that shut down multiple lanes on the Ravenel Bridge late Thursday night.

Collision Details

Mount Pleasant Police responded to a crash on the Ravenel Bridge around 11:18 p.m. Officers found a black BMW and a black Chevy Silverado involved in the incident.

DUI Charge and Open Container

Kayliegh Gillespie was arrested for DUI (first offense) and issued a courtesy summons for having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. Police noted the smell of alcohol when approaching her and discovered an empty can of White Claw in the driver’s side door.

Signs of Impairment

Officers observed Gillespie walking unsteadily and speaking with slurred speech as she was being checked by EMS. She admitted to having multiple drinks. After investigation, police determined she was solely at fault for the collision.

SOURCE