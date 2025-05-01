West Ashley Water Bills Skyrocket – Residents Furious Over

Many people living in the West Ashley area of Charleston County, South Carolina, are surprised and worried after seeing big increases in their water bills. Since the beginning of this year, several residents have noticed higher charges, and many are now asking why their bills have gone up so much.

Sudden Increase in Water Bills

Local residents say they haven’t changed their water usage habits, yet their bills have become a lot more expensive. One resident, Elle Witouski, shared her concern, saying her bill went over $300 — a figure she found hard to believe.

“It surprised us when we saw it jump that much. I love to use water, but not where it made sense to get to over $300. That made zero sense to us,” she said.

What the Water Department Says

The Charleston Water System responded to the concerns by saying that an annual rate increase was announced earlier this year. According to Mike Saia, the Public Information Administrator, the average increase was about 6% across all customer types.

“This year, we raised water and sewer rates by about 6%. For most people, especially those outside the city, it could feel like a 2% or 3% increase. What people really need to check is how much water they’re using,” said Saia.

Check for Possible Leaks or Usage Spikes

Officials suggest that if someone sees a very high water bill — like $200 or $300 in a month — it might not be due to the rate hike alone. It could mean there’s an undetected water leak or a sudden spike in water usage.

“If your bill jumps that high, call Charleston Water System. We’ll look into your account and help you understand if there’s a leak or if more water was used,” Saia added.

Residents are also advised to look closely at their monthly usage and compare it to previous bills. If something looks unusual, it’s best to contact the utility company right away for a detailed check.

Other Possible Reasons for High Bills

Where you live also affects your water rate. People living in the city may pay different rates than those in unincorporated areas. Also, things like new appliances, gardening, or even a running toilet can add to water usage without you realizing it.

If you suspect a leak or need help checking your water system, the Charleston Water System provides support and information on how to inspect your property.

