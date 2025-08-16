Video shows a motorist passing a stopped school bus on Isle of Palms Road

A driver was ticketed this week on the Isle of Palms for ignoring school bus stop signals. The violation occurred on Thursday, August 14th, along Palm Boulevard near 54th Avenue, just three days into the new school year for Charleston County students.

Driver’s Violation

The incident was captured on video by the Isle of Palms Police Department, showing a white Mercedes SUV passing a school bus that had its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. The bus had fully activated its stop signals to ensure students’ safety.

Police Response

Sgt. Matt Storen of the Isle of Palms Police Department confirmed that the driver, a 36-year-old female from New York, was stopped and issued a ticket for the infraction. The police emphasized the importance of following traffic laws, especially when it comes to school buses.

Importance of Following School Bus Laws

In South Carolina, the law requires all drivers to stop when they are behind a school bus with red flashing lights and the stop arm extended, regardless of the type of road. Violations of this law can lead to fines and points on the driver’s license.

South Carolina School Bus Stop Laws

Two-Lane Roads

On two-lane roads, all drivers in both directions must stop when a school bus is stopped with red or amber lights flashing and the stop arm extended. Drivers should proceed slowly once the lights stop flashing and the bus begins moving again.

Multi-Lane Roads

On multi-lane roads, only drivers traveling in the same direction as the bus are required to stop. Drivers on the opposite side may continue with caution, as bus routes are designed to keep students from crossing multi-lane roads.

This violation highlights the need for heightened awareness around school bus safety. Ignoring stop signals can lead to serious consequences, and it’s essential that drivers always follow the law to ensure the safety of children. The Isle of Palms Police are making it clear that violations will not be tolerated and will be strictly enforced.

