Three people were injured in a gunshot on Saturday in North Charleston, according to authorities

At least three people were injured in a Saturday night shooting in North Charleston, South Carolina. The incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. when police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Incident Details

Officers arrived at Comstock Avenue, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Beech Avenue and Davis Street. The injured person was quickly transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening.

In addition to the victim found at the scene, two other individuals who had been shot arrived at local hospitals on their own. Their injuries were also reported to be non-life-threatening.

Investigation Status

Authorities have determined that the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence. The North Charleston Police Department has launched an investigation but has made no arrests as of now. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet released further details about the suspects or the motive behind the attack.

Residents are urged to stay alert and report any information that could help with the ongoing investigation.

