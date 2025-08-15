The state rests its case against a Charleston man suspected of his cousin’s death

The state has wrapped up its case against Antonio Green Jr., 22, who is charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following an October 2021 shooting. Green is accused of killing his first cousin, Travis Terrell Green, 22, at the Pinecrest Greene apartments in West Ashley.

Details of the Shooting Incident

The shooting occurred on October 30, 2021, at approximately 2:30 p.m., and led to the victim’s death after being shot in the head. Authorities found Travis Green’s body in a car at the crime scene, and the victim’s family confirmed that Antonio Green was his first cousin.

Forensic Evidence and Testimony

On Thursday, Aug. 14, the SLED forensic firearms examiner testified, explaining that bullet casings found at the crime scene matched the guns involved in the shooting. SLED forensic scientist Sara Lusk also provided testimony about the DNA evidence found on several items, including the gun used in the crime.

Lusk’s analysis of swabs from the gun’s trigger, slide, magazine, and grip showed no DNA for Antonio Green or the victim, but the magazine swab revealed Sease’s DNA, suggesting that Brian Sease — another suspect in the case — was involved.

Defense attorneys focused on the DNA found on a jacket believed to belong to Sease, pointing to moderate DNA results that linked him to the scene. However, Lusk’s analysis also cast doubt on the DNA found on the gun’s trigger, offering “moderate support” for two unidentified, unrelated individuals.

Evidence of Motive and Communication

The state also presented Facebook messages and text exchanges between Antonio Green and others in the days leading up to the murder. These messages indicated that Travis Green owed money to Antonio Green, which prosecutors believe could have been a motive for the killing.

In one text, Antonio Green allegedly said, “Y’all really kill my blood,” referring to his cousin, implying that Sease and Derrick Stewart, another suspect, were involved in the murder. This message was sent shortly before Green approached the police, claiming that the incident occurred as a robbery gone wrong.

Testimony About Statements and Changes in Story

Defense attorney Melisa Gay highlighted statements made by Antonio Green to law enforcement, including his mention of his co-defendant Derrick Stewart as a “robber.” However, Detective Tanya Duby-Gritzuk testified that Antonio Green had changed his statements multiple times about his whereabouts on the day of the murder.

Prosecutor Cassity Brewer pointed out that Antonio Green had denied being near the crime scene and did not initially mention the involvement of Sease or Stewart until confronted with surveillance footage.

Court Proceedings and Next Steps

The state has now rested its case, and it is unclear whether Antonio Green will testify in his defense. If he chooses to take the stand, the case may extend into Saturday, Aug. 16, according to the judge.

The trial will continue on Friday morning at the Charleston County Courthouse, where Green remains in custody.

Status of Co-Defendants

Brian Sease is currently an inmate at Al Cannon Detention Center, while Derrick Stewart was a minor at the time of the crime, and his records are not public.

