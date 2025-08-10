Talk 2 The Doc with Dr. Constance Guille

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In this special episode of Talk 2 The Doc, hosted by Carolyn Murray, we’re joined by Dr. Constance Guille, a renowned psychiatrist and founder of the Women’s Reproductive Behavioral Health Division at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Dr. Guille shares invaluable insights into the critical mental health support available to pregnant and postpartum women, particularly those dealing with challenges such as depression and substance use. Her division provides a compassionate and individualized approach, focusing on preventive therapy for postpartum depression, counseling on medication use, and therapy tailored to each woman’s unique needs.

The work being done by Dr. Guille and her team is vital for the well-being of women navigating the emotional and mental hurdles during pregnancy and after childbirth. Her commitment to offering comprehensive support and care highlights the importance of mental health in reproductive health.

You can catch new episodes of Talk 2 The Doc every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on News 2’s streaming TV app, WCBD+. Simply download the WCBD+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV, and never miss an episode.

