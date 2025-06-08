South Carolina Officer Discovers A Fluffy Surprise Stuck In A Car Engine

The dedication of police officers to protect the vulnerable extends far beyond humans – and this heartwarming tale from Charleston, South Carolina, proves that even animals are not forgotten.

Officer Batiz’s Rescue of a Kitten

One sunny day, Officer Batiz of the Charleston Police Department received a call about a kitten stuck in the engine of a Jeep. Without hesitation, Officer Batiz rushed to the scene, ready to rescue the tiny creature. With the help of a colleague, Officer Batiz carefully freed the little black kitten from the engine, ensuring she was safe and unharmed.

After freeing the kitten, Batiz searched the neighborhood, hoping to find the kitten’s owner. However, no one seemed to know where the kitten belonged. As evening approached and his shift was ending, Officer Batiz decided to take the kitten home for the night, planning to take her to a shelter the next morning.

The Search for the Kitten’s Owner

The next morning, Officer Crosby, another member of the Charleston Police Department, picked up the kitten from Batiz’s house and took her to an animal shelter. The shelter checked the kitten for a microchip but found none, meaning the kitten likely lived on the streets.

She was then given all the necessary shots and medical care. While she was being prepared for adoption, something unexpected happened: the kitten found a new home with none other than Officer Crosby!

Officer Crosby’s Decision to Adopt

In a twist of fate, Officer Crosby had grown fond of the little kitten, who had stealthily snuck into his heart just as she had snuck into the engine the day before. Deciding to adopt her, Crosby named her Clover – perhaps because he knew she was a lucky little cat.

A Heartwarming Story

The Charleston Police Department shared the story and a few photos of Officer Batiz and Clover on their Facebook page. In their post, they expressed how happy they were that the kitten found a loving home.

“Officer Batiz made a new friend! Last week, the team 2 Officer responded to a call about a kitten inside a Jeep engine. After securing the kitten, and not finding an owner, he put her in his police cruiser and offered to take her home for the night. The next day, another team 2 officer, Officer Crosby, took the kitten to the animal shelter, checked for a microchip, got all her shots, and adopted the kitten! He decided to name her Clover. We’re happy she was able to find a good home!”

Public Praise for the Officers

The community praised the officers’ kindness and dedication, with many people commenting on the Facebook post to express their gratitude. One person wrote, “Thank you officers for saving this beautiful baby and giving her a home,” while another commented, “Great job! These are the type of stories I’d like to see every day.”

This heartwarming story reminds us all of the compassion and kindness that police officers show, not just to people, but to animals in need.

A Reminder to Check Your Car

Let this story also serve as a reminder to check your car before starting it, especially during colder months when animals often seek shelter in warm places. Kittens and cats often climb into car engines or curl up on tires to stay dry and warm.

And if you ever come across an animal in distress, don’t hesitate to call your local police – they will gladly come to the rescue!

