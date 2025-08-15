SC Democrats call on Gubernatorial contender to drop out of race

The only Democratic candidate for governor in South Carolina, William Mullins McLeod, is facing increasing pressure to withdraw from the race after disturbing footage of his arrest was released earlier this week.

Arrest and Controversial Video

McLeod, a Charleston attorney, was arrested in May 2025 after police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a man yelling in his underwear. Upon arriving at the scene, officers placed McLeod in a police cruiser, where he began an hour-long rant that included racial slurs and profanities. The video, which was made public this week, shows McLeod’s increasingly erratic behavior during the arrest.

South Carolina Democratic Party Calls for Withdrawal

In light of the video, Christale Spain, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, issued a statement urging McLeod to step down from the gubernatorial race. “It is clear that Mr. McLeod is navigating profound challenges and should focus on his mental and emotional well-being instead of a campaign for governor,” Spain said in her statement.

McLeod’s Response

McLeod has not publicly addressed the party’s call for him to exit the race, nor has he commented on the details of the incident. The arrest video, along with its fallout, has led to mixed reactions across the state, with many questioning his suitability as a candidate for governor.

The Road Ahead for the South Carolina Democratic Party

The situation has raised concerns within the South Carolina Democratic Party, especially with the 2025 gubernatorial election quickly approaching. With McLeod now under scrutiny, the party is left searching for a path forward in the race, especially with no other prominent candidates stepping forward.

