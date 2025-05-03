One dog died after being bitten by a service dog, according to police reports

A dog died following a tragic incident in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday evening, May 1, when it was bitten by another dog while in its own front yard, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department.

What Happened on Elba Drive?

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Elba Drive. Officers responded to a report of a dog attack and, upon arrival, learned that a smaller dog had been bitten by a service dog that was being walked nearby.

Police say the service dog was leashed, but its owner was not holding the leash at the time of the attack. Instead, the dog was walking a few feet ahead of the owner when the smaller dog came near the curb and was bitten.

Outcome and Follow-Up

Sadly, the smaller dog died as a result of the bite. North Charleston Animal Control followed up with those involved the next day. Officials confirmed that both dogs were up-to-date on vaccinations at the time of the incident.

No details have been shared about whether any charges or citations were issued following the attack. Police have not released the breeds or names of the dogs involved.

Dog Owner Responsibility and Safety Reminders

This tragic case serves as a reminder to all dog owners—even service animal handlers—about the importance of maintaining physical control of their pets at all times, especially in public spaces or near other animals.

While service dogs are generally well-trained, unexpected behavior can still happen, particularly if another animal approaches. Keeping a firm grip on a leash is essential to prevent accidents and protect all pets and people nearby.

