North Charleston Police Searching for Teen Missing Since End of June

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – The North Charleston Police Department is actively searching for 14-year-old Darronn Chisolm, who has been missing since June 30.

Chisolm is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighing 140 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was believed to be wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and white and black Jordan sneakers.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the police via email at [email protected] or submit anonymous tips through CrimeWatch.

The police department is asking for the community’s help in locating Darronn Chisolm and bringing him home safely.

