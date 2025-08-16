North Charleston police arrest suspects for murder and attempted murder

A man wanted in connection with a murder case in Orangeburg County has been arrested in North Charleston after he voluntarily turned himself in. Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, 20, was taken into custody on multiple warrants, including charges of murder, several counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime.

Incident Details:

Jamison reportedly contacted Charleston County dispatch on Friday morning, identifying himself and stating that he wanted to turn himself in for the outstanding warrants. Upon verifying his identity and the charges, police discovered that Jamison was considered armed and dangerous.

Officers located Jamison leaving a home on Evanston Boulevard in North Charleston. He complied with their commands and was detained without incident.

Jamison was initially held at the Al Cannon Detention Center before being transferred into the custody of the Santee Police Department for further processing.

This marks a significant development in the investigation into the Orangeburg County murder case that Jamison was wanted for.

