Mount Pleasant’s Hottest New Spot! Restaurant & Event Space Set to Debut This Summer

Mount Pleasant is all set to welcome an exciting new restaurant called Frank & Jack’s, opening in late summer 2025. This new eatery comes from High Tide Provisions, a local hospitality company known for creating inviting spaces that bring people together. Located at 1434 I’On Road, just off Highway 17, this new spot promises a fresh and fun dining experience for everyone in the community.

What is Frank & Jack’s?

Frank & Jack’s will be the first restaurant concept by High Tide Provisions. It’s not just another place to grab a meal—it’s a mix of modern charm and comfort, designed to offer something for everyone. From a stylish indoor dining area and bar to a large outdoor lawn with a walk-up bar and even a separate ice cream shack, the space is perfect for both relaxing evenings and fun weekend outings.

A Menu That Mixes Old-School Flavours with Modern Style

The restaurant’s menu has been crafted by Chef Jonathan Rohland, High Tide Provisions’ culinary partner. The menu will feature classic dishes you might remember from childhood, but with a creative, modern twist. While exact dishes haven’t been shared yet, guests can expect comfort food that’s both familiar and fresh.

Along with the food, the bar will serve a great mix of craft beers, cocktails, and wine—perfect for happy hour or a chill dinner with friends.

A Place to Gather and Celebrate

Stephanie Samuels, the project leader at High Tide Provisions, shared the idea behind Frank & Jack’s. She said the restaurant is meant to be a place for the community—a place where people can relax, share a meal, and create memories together. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick lunch, enjoying dinner with family, or catching up with friends over drinks, Frank & Jack’s aims to be the go-to hangout spot.

Indoor Comfort Meets Outdoor Fun

The location will offer something for every mood and moment. Inside, you’ll find a cozy and stylish space for dining and drinks. Step outside, and there’s a large green lawn area where you can enjoy the open air. The walk-up bar makes it easy to grab a drink without even stepping inside. And the separate ice cream shack adds a fun, family-friendly touch for kids and adults alike.

Opening Timeline and What to Expect

Frank & Jack’s is expected to open its doors in late summer 2025, and it will be open daily for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. That means you’ll have plenty of chances to check it out, whether it’s a weekday lunch break or a weekend outing with friends.

Frank & Jack’s is shaping up to be more than just a restaurant—it’s a new hub for food, fun, and community vibes in Mount Pleasant. With a creative menu, welcoming space, and thoughtful design, it’s set to become a favourite for both locals and visitors. Whether you’re going for a casual bite, a family ice cream treat, or a relaxing drink on the lawn, this new spot is sure to offer a little something for everyone.

