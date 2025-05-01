Legal Battle Turns Ugly: Rich Homeowner Fires Attorneys Over Seawall Costs

A wealthy property owner from Isle of Palms, South Carolina, is making headlines after he fired his lawyers and asked to delay his trial, just days before it was scheduled to begin. The case involves a $289,000 fine for building a seawall on the beach, which the state says is illegal.

Rom Reddy Asks for More Time

Rom Reddy, who owns a beachfront house on Isle of Palms near Charleston, is in trouble for building a seawall that state officials say breaks coastal rules. His trial was supposed to start on May 6. However, Reddy has now asked the court for more time because he fired his legal team due to high legal fees.

In a message to Judge Ralph King Anderson III, Reddy said he could no longer afford his lawyers from the Williams Mullen law firm. He explained that even someone like him, who has some money, cannot afford the fees being charged in this type of court case.

Dispute Over Legal Fees

Reddy did not reveal the exact amount his lawyers asked for but called it a “fee dispute.” His lawyers, Ethan Ware and Dick Willis, are known for their experience in environmental law. Willis later told the judge that Reddy should be given time to either find new lawyers or prepare to represent himself in court.

Environmental Group Opposes Delay

Not everyone agrees with the delay. The Coastal Conservation League, an environmental group that supports the state’s decision to fine Reddy and remove the seawall, is against any postponement. Their lawyer, Leslie Lenhardt, said Reddy has already had several lawyers and enough time to get ready for the case.

She added that the seawall is still on the beach and must be removed to allow better public access and protect the natural shoreline.

Seawalls and Why They Are a Problem

Seawalls are built to protect homes from ocean waves. But they also push wave energy onto nearby beach areas, which can increase erosion. That’s why new seawalls have been banned in South Carolina since 1988. The law aims to reduce damage from storms by keeping buildings away from the beach.

South Carolina’s beaches are very important to tourism, which brings in billions of dollars each year. Protecting them is a top priority for the state.

What the Case is About

Two years ago, Reddy and his wife, Renee, built a seawall to protect their beach house. Last year, the state’s Department of Environmental Services ordered them to remove the wall and pay a fine of $289,000. Reddy challenged that decision, saying the wall was built outside the area controlled by the state.

However, on April 24, Judge Anderson ruled that all sandy beach areas are under state control. This was a big blow to Reddy’s case and could be a sign of how the judge may rule after the full trial.

Why This Trial Matters

This trial is more than just one person’s legal fight. It could set an example for how South Carolina enforces beach laws in the future. If the judge supports the state’s decision, it would make it clear that people cannot build illegal structures on the beach, no matter how rich or powerful they are.

The court will now decide whether to grant Reddy more time or move forward with the trial on May 6. If the delay is not approved, Reddy may have to represent himself in court.

