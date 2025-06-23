Juneteenth celebration and parade in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C. – The celebration of Juneteenth in North Charleston will include a parade on Sunday, with festivities set to honor Black culture and history through the historic Liberty Hill community. Organizers are promising a celebration full of pride and culture as the parade marches through the area.

Parade Details

The Juneteenth parade will begin at the North Charleston Transit Center (4565 Gaynor Ave.) at 12:30 p.m., with the parade officially starting at 2:00 p.m. From there, the procession will move north on Montague Avenue, through Liberty Hill, and conclude at Abraham Street, ending at the Royal Baptist Church parking lot.

After the parade, a community celebration will take place in the park behind the Felix Pinckney Community Center (4764 Hassell Avenue). This event promises to be a fun and engaging way for residents to gather and honor the significance of Juneteenth.

Parade Route

Here’s a look at the parade route:

Starts at the North Charleston Transit Center on Gaynor Avenue

Head North on Montague Avenue toward Mixson Avenue

Right Turn onto Mixson Avenue, traveling North toward the North Charleston Sports Complex

Left Turn onto Lackawanna Street, returning to Mixson Avenue South

Right Turn onto East Montague Avenue, heading West through Liberty Hill

End the parade by turning left onto Abraham Street, entering the Royal Baptist Church parking lot

This route provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy the cultural richness of Liberty Hill, one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in North Charleston, while celebrating the significance of Juneteenth.

A Day of Pride and Celebration

The parade and celebration will highlight the achievements of the Black community while also honoring the history and legacy of Juneteenth. The day’s events will include cultural performances, music, and community activities that emphasize unity and pride in Black heritage.

Join the community in honoring Juneteenth, a day that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., with a celebration that is both reflective and forward-looking.

SOURCE