Isle of Palms

Highway 17 southerly is shut down due to a collision. Saturday: MPPD

by John
Published On:
Highway 17 southerly is shut down due to a collision. Saturday: MPPD

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – Highway 17 southbound in Mount Pleasant is closed Saturday afternoon following a collision near Anna Knapp Boulevard, as reported by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Traffic Detours and Ongoing Response

The closure was first announced around 4:40 p.m., and authorities have directed traffic onto Anna Knapp Boulevard, which leads to Johnny Dodds Boulevard. Drivers in the area should expect significant delays and follow the detour instructions for safety.

Investigation and Updates

The police have not provided further details on the cause of the collision or any potential injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

SOURCE

John

Related Articles

South Carolina Officer Discovers A Fluffy Surprise Stuck In A Car Engine

South Carolina Officer Discovers A Fluffy Surprise Stuck In A Car Engine

Deputies are investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian collision in Ravenel

Deputies are investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian collision in Ravenel

A pedestrian died after attempting to cross I-26 at Ashley Phosphate Rd. on Friday

A pedestrian died after attempting to cross I-26 at Ashley Phosphate Rd. on Friday

Chop Shops Closed in Berkeley County Crime Sweep

Chop Shops Closed in Berkeley County Crime Sweep

Charleston immigrant community condemns police, ICE raid of SC nightclub

Charleston immigrant community condemns police, ICE raid of SC nightclub

Community leaders criticize Summerville club raid, demand for police to terminate ICE links

Community leaders criticize Summerville club raid, demand for police to terminate ICE links

Leave a Comment