Highway 17 southerly is shut down due to a collision. Saturday: MPPD

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – Highway 17 southbound in Mount Pleasant is closed Saturday afternoon following a collision near Anna Knapp Boulevard, as reported by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Traffic Detours and Ongoing Response

The closure was first announced around 4:40 p.m., and authorities have directed traffic onto Anna Knapp Boulevard, which leads to Johnny Dodds Boulevard. Drivers in the area should expect significant delays and follow the detour instructions for safety.

Investigation and Updates

The police have not provided further details on the cause of the collision or any potential injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

