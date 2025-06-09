Electricity OUTAGE: Storms take off electricity for thousands in the Lowcountry

On Sunday afternoon, severe storms in Charleston, S.C. left thousands of residents without power. Utility crews from Dominion Energy, Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Santee Electric Cooperative, and Palmetto Electric Cooperative worked swiftly to restore power to affected areas. Here’s a breakdown of the power outage situation and the efforts to get customers back online.

Storms Cause Widespread Power Outages:

The storms that rolled through Charleston County left 969 Dominion Energy customers without power by 4:30 p.m. As the storm affected several areas, there were also outages in nearby counties. In Beaufort and Colleton Counties, fewer than 150 Dominion Energy customers lost power, while Dorchester and Beaufort Counties had fewer than 50 customers offline.

Restoration Efforts Underway:

Dominion Energy crews were making good progress in restoring power, with estimated restoration times ranging from 5 p.m. in inland counties to 8 p.m. in Charleston and Beaufort Counties. By 4:30 p.m., the Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported nearly 200 residents in Berkeley County without power, 74 in Dorchester County, and 47 in Charleston County.

Smaller Outages Reported by Other Cooperatives:

Santee Electric Cooperative reported 63 customers without power in Georgetown County and 50 in Williamsburg County. Palmetto Electric Cooperative had fewer than 10 customers without power in Beaufort County.

Utility crews are working diligently to restore power to all affected areas, and customers can expect their service to be back online by evening. While the storms caused disruptions, restoration efforts are progressing well across the region.

