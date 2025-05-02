DUI Crash in Mount Pleasant Knocks Out Power, Road Reopens After Hours of Delay

A late-night crash in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, left many residents without electricity and blocked a major road for several hours. Police say the accident was caused by a suspected drunk driver, who has now been arrested.

What Happened on Mathis Ferry Road?

The crash took place early Thursday morning when a car slammed into a power pole near the I-526 overpass on Mathis Ferry Road. The impact brought down the pole, causing power cuts in surrounding areas and blocking the road for most of the morning.

Police later confirmed that the driver involved in the accident had left the scene. Officers found the damaged car soon after and took the driver into custody.

Driver Arrested for DUI

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Ryan Whitaker. According to the police report, officers found his car with serious front-end damage, a flat tire, and a deployed airbag. The car’s headlights were also off, and it was spotted near Whipple Road.

When police approached Whitaker, they noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, and poor coordination. Whitaker told the officers he had been drinking “a few beers at a friend’s house” before heading home.

He was asked to do field sobriety tests and showed multiple signs of being under the influence. A breath test confirmed his blood alcohol level was 0.16% — which is double the legal limit in South Carolina.

Power Outage and Road Closures

Because the crash took out a power pole, areas around Mathis Ferry Road, Bowman Road, and Hospital Drive experienced power cuts. Police reported the accident at around 1:20 a.m., and crews from Dominion Energy were sent to fix the damage.

Electricity was restored to most of the affected homes and businesses by 4 a.m., while the road was fully reopened just before 11 a.m. Police had earlier stated that this timeline was expected, and it went according to plan.

This accident shows how dangerous drunk driving can be — not only for the driver but also for the community. A crash like this can put lives at risk, cause property damage, and disrupt essential services like electricity. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, and the power and road were restored in a few hours. Ryan Whitaker is now facing DUI charges and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center, waiting for his bond hearing.

