Deputies are investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian collision in Ravenel

Charleston County, S.C. – Authorities are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and an Amtrak passenger train that occurred on Friday night near the railroad crossing at Highway 162 and Railroad Avenue in Ravenel, South Carolina.

Incident Details

The collision took place just before 10 p.m. when the pedestrian was struck by the Amtrak train, which was traveling through the area. The victim died at the scene, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Alexis Douglas.

Fortunately, the train did not derail, and no one aboard reported any injuries. However, all CSX trains were temporarily stopped in the area while authorities conducted their investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The incident remains under investigation, and law enforcement is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision. Further details, including the identity of the victim, have not yet been released.

