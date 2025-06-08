Isle of Palms

Deputies are investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian collision in Ravenel

by John
Published On:
Deputies are investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian collision in Ravenel

Charleston County, S.C. – Authorities are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and an Amtrak passenger train that occurred on Friday night near the railroad crossing at Highway 162 and Railroad Avenue in Ravenel, South Carolina.

Incident Details

The collision took place just before 10 p.m. when the pedestrian was struck by the Amtrak train, which was traveling through the area. The victim died at the scene, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Alexis Douglas.

Fortunately, the train did not derail, and no one aboard reported any injuries. However, all CSX trains were temporarily stopped in the area while authorities conducted their investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The incident remains under investigation, and law enforcement is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision. Further details, including the identity of the victim, have not yet been released.

SOURCE

John

Related Articles

Highway 17 southerly is shut down due to a collision. Saturday: MPPD

Highway 17 southerly is shut down due to a collision. Saturday: MPPD

South Carolina Officer Discovers A Fluffy Surprise Stuck In A Car Engine

South Carolina Officer Discovers A Fluffy Surprise Stuck In A Car Engine

A pedestrian died after attempting to cross I-26 at Ashley Phosphate Rd. on Friday

A pedestrian died after attempting to cross I-26 at Ashley Phosphate Rd. on Friday

Chop Shops Closed in Berkeley County Crime Sweep

Chop Shops Closed in Berkeley County Crime Sweep

Charleston immigrant community condemns police, ICE raid of SC nightclub

Charleston immigrant community condemns police, ICE raid of SC nightclub

Community leaders criticize Summerville club raid, demand for police to terminate ICE links

Community leaders criticize Summerville club raid, demand for police to terminate ICE links

Leave a Comment