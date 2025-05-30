Charleston man wins a $500,000 lottery prize downtown

A Charleston man’s life has changed dramatically after winning $500,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. The lucky winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared his excitement and disbelief at the unexpected windfall.

How the Big Win Happened

The winning ticket was purchased for $10 at Rutledge Mart on Rutledge Avenue in Charleston. The man recalled his shock when he discovered his prize.

“I almost passed out when I realized I won,” he said. “It’s the best feeling. I still can’t believe it.”

What the Winner Plans to Do

Before his win, the man was careful about his spending, often price-checking items at grocery stores. Now, he enjoys picking up whatever he wants without worry.

“I used to price check in the grocery store, and now I just pick it up and put it in the buggy,” he said. “I get what I want.”

Lottery Details and Store Commission

The ticket was part of the now-retired “Mining for Gems” game, which had odds of winning the $500,000 prize at about 1 in 1,152,000. Rutledge Mart, where the ticket was sold, earned a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

