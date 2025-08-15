Charleston County Councilmember ‘prayerfully’ mulls race for 1st Congressional District

As the race to fill U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s soon-to-be vacant seat in Congress begins to take shape, Jenny Costa Honeycutt, a key member of the Charleston County Council, is considering joining the field.

Honeycutt Contemplates Run for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District

Honeycutt, who currently represents District 9 on the Charleston County Council, told News 4 that she is prayerfully considering a run for Congress.

“The Lowcountry deserves a proven conservative leader and a committed public servant,” Honeycutt said. “With Congresswoman Mace running for governor, I, along with my family, am prayerfully considering a potential run for Congress.”

Honeycutt’s term on the council is set to end in December 2026, so a congressional run would represent a significant political move for the Charleston County representative.

Other Candidates Eyeing Mace’s Seat

Honeycutt would be joining a growing list of candidates vying for the 1st Congressional District, which includes both Republicans and Democrats.

State Rep. Mark Smith, who holds the seat in the State House once held by Nancy Mace, officially entered the race on Thursday. Smith previously defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham to win the State House seat that Mace vacated when she ran for Congress.

On the Democratic side, attorney and U.S. Coast Guard veteran Mac Deford announced his candidacy in early August and has already received an endorsement from former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley. Deford has also earned recognition for his work as the Social Security commissioner under President Joe Biden.

Mayra Rivera-Vazquez and Robert Lee Beers, two other Democratic contenders, have filed statements of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Political Landscape and the District’s Lean

The 1st Congressional District has historically leaned Republican, with the latest Partisan Voting Index from the Cook Political Report listing it as R+6. While this marks a slight shift to the middle, the district is still considered Republican-leaning due to intense partisan gerrymandering following the 2020 election.

As the race continues to heat up, both parties are looking to secure key endorsements and build momentum ahead of the election.

