A pedestrian died after attempting to cross I-26 at Ashley Phosphate Rd. on Friday

North Charleston, S.C. — A pedestrian tragically died after being struck by a Chevrolet SUV on I-26 near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit on June 6, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Incident Details

The incident occurred when the pedestrian, who was walking north on I-26, attempted to cross the highway near the 209-mile marker. The pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet SUV traveling east on the interstate. Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

As of now, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not publicly released the identity of the deceased, and no further details regarding the accident have been provided.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are investigating the accident, and further information may be released as the investigation progresses.

