A man attempts to steal a large geese statue outside geese Creek Waffle House

In a bizarre attempt to steal a $2,000 statue of a goose named Waffles, a man was caught trying to take the iconic bird from outside a Waffle House in Goose Creek, Berkeley County. Waffles is part of a flock of 41 geese that are placed in front of local businesses as part of the “Adopt-A-Goose” program.

The Plan Behind the Theft

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, this is the first time someone has tried to steal one of the geese statues. The theft was orchestrated by a former employee who felt entitled to take the goose after having made a donation toward its acquisition. She allegedly enlisted the help of a frequent customer, Paul Carleton, who attempted to steal Waffles by loading the statue into his car trunk.

Police Intervention

The police received a tip about the potential theft two hours before it occurred. When the theft was happening, a manager at Waffle House called authorities, and police were able to intervene before Carleton could escape with the statue.

Waffles’ Popularity

Locals were shocked by the theft attempt. James Graham, a regular at the Waffle House, expressed his disbelief: “We spend every day there. This is our Waffle House. I can’t believe someone would try to steal the goose.” Waffles is a favorite among the local community due to his unique decoration and presence in front of the Waffle House.

Consequences for the Thief

Carleton was arrested and charged with larceny. In addition to the theft charge, he was served with a trespass notice at the scene. Waffles, meanwhile, is safely back in place, now securely bolted to the concrete block where he stands.

Chief’s Warning

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe had a clear message for anyone considering a similar theft: “If anybody messes with our geese, they’re going to flock around and find out.”

