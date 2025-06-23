A historic lowcountry community commemorates Juneteenth

In North Charleston, South Carolina, Juneteenth weekend came to a vibrant close with a celebration that not only honored African American culture and history but also brought together people from all backgrounds. Hundreds of individuals gathered in the heart of Liberty Hill to celebrate with a Juneteenth parade, followed by an event at the Felix Pinckney Center.

A Historic Gathering in Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill, the oldest Black neighborhood in North Charleston, was the site of a celebration that reflected both the progress and the ongoing struggles for equality. The neighborhood, established in 1871 by four Black men who built the community from the ground up, was the focal point of this event, which celebrated both Juneteenth and the history of Liberty Hill.

“Keep the culture alive. It’s been away for so long. The best way to bring it back into the community is for everybody to celebrate,” said James Lowe, a community member who attended the festivities.

A Community Celebration of Unity and Culture

The Juneteenth celebration in Liberty Hill showcased various cultural expressions, with participants sharing in activities such as step teams, drum performances, jump rope contests, and even candy sharing. The event’s inclusive atmosphere was palpable, with individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Black, white, and Latino attendees, coming together to mark the significance of Juneteenth and celebrate freedom and unity.

“Black, white, Latino, foreign, everybody. God loves all of us,” said Dolly Moultrie, another community member who grew up in Liberty Hill. “From the inside to the heart to the outside to the heart, I love everybody.”

Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future

The event was more than just a celebration of Juneteenth; it was also a moment to reflect on the rich history of Liberty Hill and honor the legacy of the four Black men who founded the neighborhood. Reggie Burgess II, the event coordinator, emphasized the importance of celebrating not just Juneteenth but the history of the community itself.

“For us to be celebrated here in this community means everything,” said Burgess. “Four black men came here and built this community from the ground up. So, we are here to celebrate them as well as Juneteenth.”

A Call for Unity Across Cultures

While the celebration acknowledged the importance of Black independence, Burgess stressed that the Juneteenth event was not just about one group but about bringing together all cultures. “It definitely is a lot for us as our culture, but at the end of the day, we want to be able to bring all cultures together,” he said.

Despite the progress made over the years, Burgess pointed out that there is still work to be done. That work, he said, requires unity and collaboration across communities. “We still have work to do, and that work comes from joining together as one,” he concluded.

A Moment for Reflection and Progress

The Juneteenth celebration in Liberty Hill was a powerful reminder of the importance of community, culture, and progress. It provided a space for people to come together, celebrate the freedom that Juneteenth represents, and reflect on how far the community has come—and how much further there is to go. The event was not only about honoring the past but also about fostering a future of unity and understanding, where people from all walks of life can stand together and celebrate the richness of culture and shared humanity.

