25 Years Since the Raising of the H.L. Hunley Submarine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been 25 years since the historic raising of the H.L. Hunley, a Civil War-era submarine once thought to be lost at sea forever. This remarkable event brought the 40-foot Confederate submarine to the surface, four miles off the coast of Sullivan’s Island, where it had been resting for over a century.

The Hunley made history on February 17, 1864, when it became the world’s first successful combat submarine to sink an enemy ship—the USS Housatonic—which was part of the Union blockade in Charleston’s outer harbor. However, after the attack, the submarine and its eight-man crew vanished, leaving the vessel lost to history.

Then, in 1995, renowned author and explorer Clive Cussler’s team, using a magnetometer, discovered the submarine’s location. During an expedition, Cussler’s crew uncovered the Hunley, its starboard side facing the Housatonic wreck as if returning home. The ship’s location was confirmed through a 30-foot dive, where they removed sediment to expose one of the submarine’s two small conning towers.

Raising the Hunley was a feat that took years of meticulous planning. An international team of experts developed a strategy requiring “precision timing, flawless engineering, highly trained divers, perfect weather conditions, and a little luck.”

How the Raising Happened

To prepare for the raise, divers excavated the area around the submarine, then placed two custom-engineered suction piles on either side to provide a stable platform. An overhead truss was carefully lowered onto the vessel, and with the help of divers, it was secured.

The submarine was slowly lifted using slings injected with inflatable foam that encased the vessel, providing a secure platform for its ascent. As the Hunley surfaced, it became clear that it was not merely a crew-converted bowler but a sleek, advanced submarine decades ahead of its time.

On August 8, 2000, after waiting for calm seas, the Hunley was raised from the ocean floor. Thousands of people gathered around Charleston Harbor, watching as the submarine was transported on a barge under the Cooper River Bridges to the Warren Lasch Conservation Center at the former Charleston Navy Yard.

“The first realization was that everything the divers had been saying was true,” said Glenn McConnell, former chairman of the Hunley Commission. “This was not just a submarine; it was a war grave and a momentous part of history.”

A Solemn Moment

The recovery of the Hunley was met with reverence as many people recognized it as both a submarine and a war grave. “After a few seconds, it became quiet,” said Warren Lasch, former chairman of the Friends of the Hunley. “Most people realized that this was a somber event, one of immense historical significance.”

The submarine was then placed in a 75,000-gallon steel tank of chilled, fresh water at the conservation center, where an unprecedented process began to remove sea life, uncovering artifacts that confirmed the story of the historic submarine.

The crew of the H.L. Hunley included Lt. George E. Dixon, Arnold Becker, C. Lumpkin, Frank Collins, J.F. Carlsen, Miller, James A. Wicks, and Joseph Ridgeaway. Their story and the submarine’s legacy continue to be honored by thousands of people who recognize its pivotal role in military history.

The raising of the Hunley marked an unforgettable moment in Charleston’s history, and 25 years later, the submarine remains a symbol of innovation, sacrifice, and the enduring pursuit of uncovering the past.

