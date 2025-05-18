“You better believe it if your partner threatens your life.” Mom cautions others after her son, a Navy sailor, is supposedly killed by his wife, calling him “an example.”

Virginia Beach, VA – A U.S. Navy sailor, known for his calm nature and love for his family, was shot and killed inside his home — and police say the shooter was none other than his estranged wife, Christina Wang. Now, the sailor’s grieving mother is speaking out, urging others not to ignore warning signs of domestic danger.

A Loving Father, A Tragic Ending

Calvin Wang, 37, was a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy. He was also a father, remembered by loved ones as a man who “never raised his voice” and cared deeply for his family. He was killed in July 2023, nearly a year after he and Christina Wang, 32, had filed for divorce.

His mother, who asked to remain unnamed, shared her heartbreak in an interview with Richmond’s CBS station WTVR.

“If your partner or spouse has ever said anything that threatens your life, you better believe it,” she said. “Don’t treat it as a joke.”

Tensions Before the Murder

Although there was no history of physical violence reported, Calvin’s mother said there were warning signs. She claimed Christina had made jealous and threatening remarks, especially through dating apps.

A few days before the murder, Christina reportedly posted a message on Bumble, showing Calvin’s photo and writing,

“This is my husband Calvin. If you see him on this app, please know that he is MARRIED.”

Ironically, Calvin’s divorce attorney had earlier accused Christina herself of committing adultery, according to court records cited by WTKR.

The Day of the Murder

On July 17, 2023, a co-worker of Calvin’s became concerned after not hearing from him and contacted Christina. She allegedly admitted that she had shot him.

Police later found Calvin dead in his home, and investigators say he was actually killed two days earlier, during a heated argument.

According to reports, Christina first slapped him, and when Calvin told her to leave, she pulled out a pistol and shot him once in the stomach and then in the head.

Surveillance cameras inside the home reportedly recorded parts of the incident, but the footage has not been released.

Christina Wang Facing Trial

Christina was arrested and is currently being held without bond, facing a charge of second-degree murder. Her trial is pending.

A Mother’s Plea to Others

Calvin’s mother described her son as a loving father and an honest, decent man.

“Every night, Calvin would bathe his son, read to him, and sleep beside him,” she said.

She gave a heartfelt message to others in difficult or dangerous relationships:

“Don’t think you can change anybody. You have to protect yourself. Be brave and step out of your comfort zone.”

The tragic death of Calvin Wang has left a deep scar on his family, especially his young son. His mother now hopes to use his story to help others recognize the signs of toxic and unsafe relationships. If something feels wrong, she urges, don’t wait — act before it’s too late.

