What Police Say Happened After a Man Was Found Naked and Beat with a Plunger Is Even Worse

A Tennessee man is facing serious charges after allegedly attacking another man with a plunger, pouring bleach on his wounds, and kidnapping a child. Charles Coffman, 19, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, attempted second-degree murder, and tampering with evidence following the disturbing incident, as reported by Live 5 News and WVLT.

The Incident

Police said the child’s mother had asked Coffman to take an Uber to pick up her 3-year-old child from a residence. Upon arrival, Coffman allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim, who was at the home. The police report states that Coffman slammed the victim to the ground, repeatedly struck him in the face with his fists, and then used a toilet plunger to hit him. Coffman reportedly stuffed the plunger into the victim’s mouth during the attack.

The attack escalated further when Coffman allegedly dragged the victim into the bathroom, stripped him naked, and poured bleach on his wounds, according to the police report.

Discovery of the Victim

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, authorities conducted a wellness check at the residence. Entry was forced into the home, where the victim was found in the bathroom, naked and suffering serious head injuries. A 3-year-old child and a Ford Expedition were reported missing at the time.

The victim was later transported to a hospital and diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and other serious injuries.

Kidnapping and Child Recovery

After the attack, police learned that the child’s mother had never communicated with Coffman and had not given him permission to take her child. Authorities were able to track down the missing vehicle, finding Coffman along with a woman and the child inside the car in Sevierville.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, but it appears to be unharmed.

Coffman’s Arrest

Coffman is currently being held at the Knox County Jail, and his bail has not yet been set.

