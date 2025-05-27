US-German citizen detained for attempting to firebomb the US Embassy in Tel Aviv

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A 28-year-old man with dual U.S. and German citizenship has been arrested after allegedly attempting to firebomb the U.S. embassy branch in Tel Aviv, Israel, earlier this month. Authorities say he also made threats against former President Donald Trump.

Joseph Neumayer Arrested After Deportation from Israel

The suspect, Joseph Neumayer, was taken into custody on Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after being deported by Israeli authorities. FBI special agents arrested him upon arrival.

According to federal prosecutors, Neumayer had traveled to Israel in April. On May 19, he approached the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv with a backpack and allegedly spat at a security guard outside the building. As the guard tried to detain him, Neumayer fled, leaving his backpack behind.

Inside the bag, investigators found three Molotov cocktails, also known as homemade firebombs.

Tracked Down at a Hotel in Israel

Local police in Israel later found and arrested Neumayer at his hotel. Authorities confirmed that the items in the bag could have caused serious damage if used.

Further investigation revealed Neumayer had made threatening social media posts, including one that read:

“Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f***k the West.”

He also allegedly made threats toward former President Donald Trump, adding to the charges against him.

Facing Serious Federal Charges in the U.S.

Following his return to the U.S., Neumayer was formally charged with attempting to destroy U.S. government property using fire or explosives. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Officials Speak Out

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi issued a strong statement:

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life. The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also condemned the alleged act:

“Neumayer’s despicable and violent actions will not be tolerated—at home or abroad.”

A Serious Threat Averted

Thanks to swift action by Israeli authorities and the FBI, what could have been a major diplomatic and public safety incident was prevented. The case now moves to U.S. federal court, where Neumayer faces serious legal consequences for the alleged attempted firebombing and threats.

